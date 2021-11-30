Chandigarh: Pakistani model Souleha has apologised after she faced criticism for her photoshoot at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. The controversy erupted after the model posed for pictures without a head covering at the Gurdwara in Kartarpur, which hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Souleha apologised by posting a picture of 'Sorry' on her Instagram account and stated that she will not commit a similar mistake again. She has also deleted the pictures from her post which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the community, adding that she did not want to hurt anyone and the pictures were not part of the photoshoot.

"Recently I posted a picture on Instagram that was not even a part of a shoot or anything. I just went to Kartarpur to learn about the history and know about the Sikh community. It wasn't done to hurt anyone's sentiments or anything for that matter. However, if I have hurt anyone or they think that I don't respect their culture. I am Sorry," she wrote in her Instagram post.

She further added that "I saw people posing for photographs there, including many Sikhs, so I also posed for some of the photographs. I had not possed at the place where people offer prayer at the Gurudwara premise."

During a photoshoot for a clothing brand, the model had posed facing her back to the Gurdwara Sahib and had not covered her head. Once she shared the picture on social media platform on Monday she faced objection from the Sikh Society claiming the hurt of Sikh sentiments.

Read: Pakistani model stirs controversy after posing 'bare headed' in the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara