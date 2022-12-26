New Delhi : A drone which flew into India from Pakistan was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in Punjab, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and fired upon by the troops around 7:40 pm on Sunday in an area falling under the territorial limits of Rajatal village in Amritsar. The quadcopter was recovered from a field near the border fence and a search is on to check if it dropped any consignment in the area, the BSF spokesperson said. At least three such Pakistani drones were shot down by the border force last week in Punjab.

On December 25, 2022, at about 1940 hrs, Border Security Force troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Village-Rajatal in District-Amritsar. As per the drill, the troops tried to intercept the drone by firing. The whole area was cordoned and Police and concerned sister agencies were informed, BSF said in a statement. During the search BSF troops recovered one drone (Quadcopter) lying in farming fields ahead of the border fence, the statement further read. (PTI)