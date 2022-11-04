Chandigarh: Despite strict orders by the Punjab government, farmers continue stubble burning in the fields with over 24,000 cases of stubble burning being reported in less than three weeks thereby worsening the rising air pollution. From September 15 to October 3, a total of 24,146 cases of stubble burning have taken place according to officials.

The cases of stubble burning in Punjab are eight times more than in Haryana so far this year. On Thursday, November 3, a total of 2,666 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab, while only 128 cases have been registered in Haryana. Similarly, on November 2, 3,634 cases were registered in Punjab and 166 in Haryana.

On November 1, 1,842 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab, while the figure is 88 in Haryana. Likewise, on October 31 and 30, Punjab reported 2,131 and 1,761 cases of stubble burning. In Haryana, the respective figure was 70 and 112. From September 15 to November 2, the cases of stubble burning in Punjab increased to 21,480. In Haryana 2,249 cases of stubble burning have been reported.