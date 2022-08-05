Pathankot: Himachal police found a live hand grenade on the Pathankot-Jalandhar National Highway near the hills of Damtal. At present, the police are investigating the whole matter.

According to information received, the hand grenade is being said to be of Chinese make, but the police have not yet found out how the hand grenade came there. Hence, the entire case is being investigated. The police who reached the spot said that they had received an information that a hand grenade was lying on top of the debris, which may had fallen from the hills of Damtal.

The police further said, "Many years ago, there were terrorists hiding there, with whom an encounter also took place. This hand grenade may be from that time. However, experts will give information about this whole matter."