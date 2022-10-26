Faridkot: Nine mobile phones have been recovered from Central Modern Jail in Faridkot in Punjab raising questions over jail security. As per officials, the 9 mobile phones were recovered from different barracks of the jail during a search operation launched after specific inputs. Among the recovered mobiles are 2 touch screens and 7 keypad mobile phones.

Also read: Six inmates booked over recovery of 4 mobiles in Tarn Taran central jail

Six phones were found to be in the usage by different prisoners and detainees while 3 mobiles were found in unclaimed condition, an official said. Police have registered a case and started further proceedings in the case. Jail security at Punjab jails has emerged as a serious concern of late. A video of jail inmates consuming drugs inside Amritsar Central Jail became viral recently raising questions over the claims of the government that drug addiction is being eradicated.

Recently, the anti-drug special task force (STF) of Punjab police unearthed a high-profile nexus of gangsters, who had been operating from inside the newly built high-security Goindwal Central Jail in collusion with a senior prison officer for smuggling arms, drugs, and explosives from across the border. Earlier this month, 4 mobile phones were recovered from the prisoners at Tarn Taran Central Jail.

Due to the continuous recovery of mobile phones, the jail administration registered a case against six inmates. According to the jail administration, the staff employed to monitor hundreds of criminals is negligible.