Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's lawyer Shelly Sharma in Chandigarh and seized two mobile phones belonging to the lawyer. The searches went on for over three hours.

Advocate Shelly Sharma said that her house has been raided by NIA because she has taken the gangsters' cases. She said that two of her mobile phones have also been seized by the NIA. The District Bar Association has decided to hold protest and boycott court work against this raid. The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has written a letter to the Director General (DG), NIA, regarding the case alleging the agency is harassing them.

Sunil Tony, president of Chandigarh Bar association said, "Conducting raid at a female advocate's house without any prior notice just because she takes gangsters' cases and seizing her mobile phones is wrong. Protesting against this raid, we have suspended work".

Describing the raid conducted at advocate Shelly Sharma's house as illegal, the bar council said that NIA is a constitutional body and it should not have conducted baseless raids in this case. The Bar Council has appealed to the DG, NIA, saying that "immediate cognizance in this matter should be taken and appropriate action must be taken against the accused."