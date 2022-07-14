Karnal: Newly elected Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann on Thursday referred to Bhagat Singh as a 'terrorist', referring to the latter's actions such as killing an English officer and bombing the parliament. Mann, who represents the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), a party originally a splinter group of the currently Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD, also noted that 'a terrorist was always a terrorist'.

"Bhagat Singh had killed a young, English Naval Officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable, Channan Singh. He had hurled a bomb into the National Assembly at the time. Now you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not," Mann said while speaking to reporters.

"The press has tilted in favour of RSS and BJP, and suddenly is now claiming Bhagat Singh to be a hero. Godse, too, they say is a hero. I don't understand any of this" he said. Inquired about Jarnail Sikh Bhindranwale, a prominent proponent of the Khalistan movement, meanwhile, Mann termed him to be a 'very big Sikh leader'.

