Chandigarh (Punjab): The Punjab government's gun policy will restrain the registration of foreign-made weapons. The Union Home Ministry's order in 1988 banned the import and registration of all foreign-made weapons in India with a few exceptions. Under the new firearms policy, an applicant will have to go through a four-tire screening for the license and will have to give a record of every bullet.

Under the new policy, the license will only be provided to those who are threatened and every license applicant will be inspected by the SSP and DC. The gun houses are instructed to keep an account of the number of bullets issued to the license holder.

To issue a license, the intelligence team will first prepare a probe report of the applicant, and then the SSP and SC will personally check and approve each eligible applicant. Subsequently, if somebody claims that his/her life is being threatened, a full investigation and track record will be prepared and the application will be treated accordingly.

During a conversation with ETV Bharat, a Mohali-based gun dealer on the condition of anonymity said that the policy would work in an idle situation but in reality, the it would fail. "The more the government restrains people's possession of weapons, the more crimes will increase. But yes, the policy will reduce the number of people who flaunt weapons," he said.

The gun dealer said that issuing weapon licenses for self-defence will fail as a robber does not tell the victim before he robs them. The policy will only work if the threat is known to the police but when risks occur suddenly, the policy may not prove to be effective. He also said that a gun dealer can sell a particular amount of bullets but how can a gun dealer keep track of the number of bullets used by the weapon owner?

According to government policy, shooting can be done only at the shooting ranges but how will anyone know if the licensed owner shoots in a shooting range or elsewhere? An owner of a gun house in Zirakpur said that the business of every gun dealer will take a hit if the government implements the policy. "All the licenses made issued date, have been done through a proper procedure. Either the government can stop the gun culture and kick our business or they can make people aware of the proper use of a weapon," he said.

During a special discussion over the new policy, Former Punjab D. G. P. (Jail) Shashikant appreciated this new policy of the Punjab government and said that the government has made a good decision to curb the violation of the law. "If the administrative and police officers work freely without any political pressure for this policy, the policy will create a milestone but the policy is of no use if politics imposes pressure," he added.