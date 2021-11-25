Moga: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday says that if the state government does not make public the report on the menace of drugs and Sri Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, then he will go on a hunger strike against the state government.

While addressing Congress' workers meeting he says that the sand and liquor mafia can be abolished. He will keep raising his voice if the state government does not take any action.

He further adds that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trying to impress the people of Punjab, but the state wants a face of Punjab to be the Chief Minister.

The special investigation team probing the Sri Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege cases, after interrogating Gurmeet Ram Rahim is going to interrogate Dera's chairperson and vice-chairperson as well. According to the sources, notice has been issued by the Special Investigation Team to Dera for questioning and within the next few days, they will be interrogated and included in the investigation.

