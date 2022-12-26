Patiala: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who went to jail in the Rodredge case, will be released on Republic Day, as per sources. Sidhu's name is included among more than 50 prisoners, who will be released by the state prison department, on the occasion of January 26. The list has to be sent to the Chief Minister and then to the Governor for final approval.

According to media reports, as per the new guidelines issued by the Government of India, Sidhu's name has been included in the proposed list of prisoners to be released on Republic Day. A report of Sidhu's good behavior has also been given by the jail department.

According to the information received from the sources, Navjot Singh Sidhu may be released as per the special guidelines of the Central government on the 'Azadi da Fayada'. Sources also said that Sidhu's case was not taken up specifically, but there are more than 50 names in the list made as per the Union government's guidelines.

Sidhu has been languishing in jail since May and is working as a clerk and he has not taken any leave and his behavior in jail has been good. Sidhu is also having good relations with the incumbent Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Former Patiala District President of the Congress Party Narendra Pal Lalli said that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be free after the completion of his sentence on January 26. After 12 o'clock, the program has been drawn by the urban and rural presidents of the Congress party. He said that Sidhu will be accorded a warm welcome. Narendra Pal said that after being released, Sidhu will pay obeisance at Durgiana Temple and other religious places.

In the 2006 road rage case, Navjot Sidhu had an altercation with the person over parking space in Patiala. Sidhu and a friend of his were accused of beating the person who died later. In this case, the High Court convicted Sidhu.