Amritsar: Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu targeted former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh over Aroosa Alam. She claimed that no minister was appointed in the state without consulting Alam and even SHOs or SSPs were not seen without her consent.

'No work was done without Aroosa Alam'

Navjot Kaur Sidhu said that Aroosa Alam's son has fled to Dubai with briefcases full of money. Apart from this, Kaur said that considering his age, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh should turn to worship. He should enjoy the rest of his life spending it with Aroosa Alam.

'Gifts were given to Aroosa Alam'

She claimed that all the Akalis who used to meet Aroosa used to carry a diamond set for her. Kaur further claimed that Alam has fled to Dubai with all the money from Punjab. She said that Captain should go after Alam and enjoy life.

Also read: "Why Capt is getting scared?" asks Punjab Dy CM on Aroosa Alam case, Capt hits back

'We don't care about the Captain's party'

Talking about Captain Amarinder Singh's new party, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, "We are not going to be affected by his party." She also alleged that under Captain's rule, Navjot Singh Sidhu's constituency was discriminated against but now he will develop it on large scale.

Kaur also said that Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East.