Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab): Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's wedding anniversary is being celebrated in Batala on September 2. Under the leadership of 'Panj Pyare', a huge 'Nagar Kirtan' has left from the historic 'Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib' Sultanpur Lodhi in the form of Guru ji's procession to 'Gurudwara Sri Kandha Sahib'. The Nagar Kirtan will reach Batala Sahib in the evening. The pre-wedding ceremony of Guru ji is being celebrated with pomp and reverence.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent a long time of his life in Sultanpur Lodhi and started his household life here. Guru ji was married to Mata Sulakhni ji in Batala. Different types of langar were put up and a flood of people welcomed the Nagar Kirtan.