Faridkot: The family of Manpreet Bhau of village Dhepai, who was arrested on Wednesday from Uttarakhand, in connection with the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, cried foul and demanded a proper investigation into the case and arrest of the “real culprits”. Bhau has been lodged in the Bathinda Jail while two more accused identified as Serge Mintu and Manpreet Singh Manna have been taken into custody on a production warrant by the Punjab police in the case.

Also read: Moosewala murder case: One arrested from Dehradun, two more taken on production warrant

However, Bhau's family vouched for his innocence and accused the police of implicating him. The family said that he had gone to Hemkunt Sahib with his son and companions four or five days ago, but was arrested on the way. The rest of the travellers were released by the police, but Manpreet was remanded in custody, the family said.

Bhau's father said that his son was “being deliberately implicated as some cases had already been registered against him”. Kulwinder Singh from Bhau's village also said that Manpreet was being falsely implicated. Faridkot SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that Manpreet has eight cases registered against him under different sections, which include the Arms Act, Excise Act and NDPS. Moosewala was shot dead at village Jawaharke in Mansa district on Sunday.