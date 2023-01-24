Bathinda (Punjab): It started just as a small lump on one side of his face in youthful days. Over the years, the flesh overgrowth turned monstrous and left Govardhan Das blind in one eye and deaf in one ear. A resident of Lahiri village in Talwandi Sabo constituency of Bathinda, Govardhan suffers from the rarest of rare disease that affects one in a million people.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Govardhan Das said that the lump that started on one side of his head gradually took on a malignant and monstrous form. The flesh grew all over one side of his head. One eye and one ear are completely buried under this massive lump. He said that due to this disease he had to face a lot of problems personally and socially.

Govardhan Das had to go to Ludhiana for treatment. The doctors said that they can surgically remove the lump but cautioned it poses a risk to his life. They said Govardhan may also become mentally ill. Apart from this, there is no guarantee of cure. Govardhan Das said that after the illness, he began facing a lot of problems in society.

However, the villagers give full respect and all possible support to Govardhan Das. He sold his land to meet the treatment costs. He is earning his livelihood by running a small grocery shop in the village itself. He was unhappy with the government for not coming to his rescue. Despite this serious illness, there was no support coming from the government.

Govardhan said that despite spending thousands of rupees, the certificate regarding his pension has been made only yesterday. He was not given any kind of support by the doctors of Bathinda Civil Hospital, he complained. He further said that his wife has died and daughter is mentally disturbed.