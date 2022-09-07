Mohali(Punjab): The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) took suo-moto cognizance of the drop-tower ride crash that left around 6 people injured at the Mohali carnival on Sunday. A report was sought from DC Mohali in 10 days regarding the accident.

Mohali District Administration has also ordered an inquiry into the incident. The officials will reportedly check the approvals and security measures taken while organizing this fair. The next hearing regarding this matter will be held on September 17.

Also read: Mohali: Six injured as giant swing falls from 30 feet

The action pertains to an accident that severely injured six persons after a giant swing set up at the Dussehra ground in phase 8 of Mohali came crashing down from a height of 30 feet with several people onboard. The accident is suspected to have occurred due to a technical fault, while the injured were then rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment.