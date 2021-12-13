Chandigarh: Harnaaz Sandhu has made the entire country proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 crown at Eilat in Israel. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, parents and teachers of the model said that "they feel so proud" about her achievement.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's father P S Sandhu

She has beaten 79 contestants to be crowned Miss Universe. Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay was the runner-up and the second runner-up was Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane. Film actress Urvasi Rautela was in the judging panel. In the year 2000, Bollywood actress Lara Dutta had won this title.

The question which got her the crown was: what advice would you like to give to women facing pressure? Harnaaz Sandhu replied that "you have to believe that you are different and that is what makes you beautiful and different from others, so come out, learn to speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life".

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's mother Doctor Ravinder Sandhu and teacher

Harnaaz Sandhu is a model who hails from Chandigarh, Punjab. The 21-year-old Miss Universe paid full attention to modeling as well as studies. Harnaaz became Miss Chandigarh in the year 2017. After this she won the title of Miss Max Emerging Star India. In the year 2019, Harnaaz took part in the Miss India pageant. She was able to reach the top 12 in this competition.

