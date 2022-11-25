Amritsar (Punjab): A minor youth was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by several persons in the Maqboolpura area of Amritsar. The 16-year-old Ramandeep Singh was critically injured and was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

The family of Ramandeep alleged that "Ramandeep had gone to a medical store to get some medicines where he was attacked with sharp weapons by 20-25 persons. He has no grudges with anyone." The family demanded strict action against the accused. Ramandeep's mother, Harjinder Kaur said, "Ramandeep has suffered serious injuries on his head and back. He had gone to the medical store to get medicines when he was attacked. He has no grudges with anyone."

Police officer Sukhdev Singh of Maqboolpura police station while talking to the media said, "we received information that a minor youth was attacked by several persons with sharp weapons. The boy was taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where the doctors said he is out of danger. A case has been registered against the accused and strict action will be taken against them."

