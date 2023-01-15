Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested an active member of the Goldy Brar gang from Himachal Pradesh. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was facing several murder cases in Punjab and Haryana. "State Special Operations Cell @PunjabpoliceInd has arrested Inderpreet Singh @ Parry, operative of Gangster Goldy Brar from #HimachalPradesh, said Yadav in a tweet.

He was involved in a dozen cases of murder & 307 IPC in #Punjab & #Haryana, including the killing of Pardeep Singh in Faridkot. He has been an active member of the Goldy Brar Gang, added Yadav. (PTI)