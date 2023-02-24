Bathinda (Punjab) : A terrible fire broke out in Sri Guru Gobind Singh Refinery at Phulkari village in Rama Mandi town of Bathinda, Punjab. The flames could be seen far and wide. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire has been brought under control after a lot of effort by the fire brigade, the refinery unit informed in a bulletin here.

In its bulletin, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Refinery stated that a fire took place in the extinguishing oil pump of its cracker unit this morning due to oil leakage. The emergency team rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, the bulletin said and added that the incident has been immediately reported to the district administration and other concerned officials.

There are no reports of any casualties, the bulletin said. The fire broke out locally and was brought under control after concerted efforts. Thick smoke bellowed from the oil spill. The unit was shut down and the maintenance team is carrying out repairs.

According to the information reaching here, no one was allowed inside the refinery. The officials of the refinery have not yet given any information regarding any kind of damage, nor has the cause of the fire been told. However, the flames rose high up to the sky, indicating the likelihood of the massive loss and damage to property.

Local residents immediately informed the fire services about the flames and smoke emanating from the refinery. The fire tenders rushed to the spot and began efforts to douse the massive fire. The local administrative officials have also been alerted about the incident. The public were barred from going near the spot. Thick plumes of smoke bellowed out of the refinery. The police have also reached the spot.