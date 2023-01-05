Chandigarh: Manpreet Monica Singh has become the first Sikh of Indian-origin to be elected as a judge in the US. Monica, a Sikh woman from India, took oath of office as a judge in the US Harris County Civil Court on Sunday. Her father has relocated to the US back in 1970s looking for a better future.

"New year, new judge! My close friend and the first South Asian judge in Texas, Judge @rksandill, swore in me and my new colleagues. I wouldn’t have it have any other way! My first order of business immediately after was swearing in our new court reporter, Jill Bartek (sic)," Monica wrote in her Instagram page.

Monica Singh has told that her father is a turban-wearing Sikh, who is also an architect. She claimed that father too faced discrimination as a turban-wearing Sikh during the 1970s, according to media reports. However, there was little that they could do back then as they did not have any platform.

"My younger brother too have been a victim of discrimination in school. Yet, now we know how we can raise our voice for our rights. Discrimination is still not over. Our family has been a victim of discrimination at all levels. That's why, as a lawyer, I have always tried to end discrimination," Monica was quoted as saying.

"I have always loved the path of advocacy since her childhood. I have been a lawyer for 20 years and I have always loved to go on my own way. It was a big thing for me to see the change," Monica said. So I was interested in the Civil Rights Movement from the beginning. So instead of going to other departments like other students in India, I chose to become a lawyer.