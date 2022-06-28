Dera Bassi (Punjab): A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg by a sub-inspector in Dera Bassi in Punjab on Tuesday. The sub-inspector has been suspended, the police informed on Monday. According to the brother of the victim, the drunk policemen started misbehaving with them and then shot at his brother.

"We were standing on Hebatpur road when a police party arrived and misbehaved with us. They wanted to check my wife's bag. They were drunk and they fired upon my brother," said Akshay, the brother of the victim.

However, one of the policemen said, "We were patrolling when we saw a couple standing near the road. We asked them where they had come from. They started fighting with us and a Sub Inspector fired upon them. They also tried to rip my uniform." Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that the police will investigate the matter when they receive a complaint. The police have not received any complaints about the incident so far, he added.