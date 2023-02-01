Ludhiana: Punjab police arrested a man who allegedly raped a minor domestic help at a crematorium on the pretext of taking her to her aunt in the Sarabha Nagar police station area in Ludhiana. The minor's kin lodged a complaint and the police, acting swiftly, nabbed the accused within 12 hours and booked him under the POSCO Act and relevant sections of the law said ACP Mandeep Singh.

The victim's kin said that the accused threatened to kill the minor if she revealed the incident to anyone but when she came back home, she looked horrified and told about the incident after the family inquired about her condition. The police conducted raids right after the complaints were lodged. The police have commenced an investigation into the matter and are interrogating the accused.

Earlier, on Monday, Maharashtra Police recovered the dead body of a chartered accountant, identified as Chirag Varaiya, from a resort in Igatpuri, sources said. The deceased was accused in a rape case.

"Death by suicide could not be ruled out. A message written on a piece of paper not blaming anyone for taking the extreme step was also recovered from the spot," police said on Tuesday.

His wife and two children survive the deceased. When the driver went to pick up Chirag staying at his friend's resort on Monday morning, there was no response. Suspecting foul play, the driver then contacted the resort owner and police. Police rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. "The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan of the room. It was sent to the post-mortem examination," said a police officer.