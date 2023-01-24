Gurdaspur: Amritpreet Singh, a man from Punjab's Batala city, has registered his name in the 'India's World Record' by playing the tabla for 120 hours continuously. He has broken the record as the last world record for playing the tabla was 110 hours. Despite doing pharmacy, Singh associated with Gurbani Sangeet.

Despite doing pharmacy, Amritpreet Singh associated with Gurbani Sangeet. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Singh said, "I started playing the tabla for Guru Sahib ji on December 31, 2022 at 11 am and continued till January 5, 2023 at 11 am for five consecutive days." Singh is now preparing to enter the "Limca Book" in the Guinness Book of World Records."

He further said, "I started taking tabla training at the age of nine and at the age of 17, I have been playing the tabla at Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib and Sri Harimandar Sahib Ji in Amritsar with Hazuri Ragi Bhai Gurdev Singh Ji, Bhai Gurpreet Singh Ji, Bhai Anup Singh Ji and Bhai Palwinder Singh Ji." Amritpreet Singh's father, Gurdarshan Singh said, "I feel proud that my both children. My daughter is now abroad and my son has achieved a rare feat by registering his name in "India's World Record".

