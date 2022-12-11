Ludhiana (Punjab): The Ludhiana police deployed police personnel at Centra Greens Society on Pakhhowal Road after a resident of the Society received a threatening letter. The letter was addressed to Amit Nagar, a resident of the Society. "Our recovery team are trying to reach Nagar, but he is avoiding our calls. This is a warning to everybody in Society. We will plant a bomb in Society if Nagar doesn't pay us. We don't want to hurt anybody, but we will have to do this," read the letter. The local police, acting seriously, deployed a PCR van with senior officials on frequent rounds to the Society to ensure the safety of the residents, said police officer Sukhdip Singh in a conversation with ETV Bharat.

The letter further read, "Earlier, Rajeev Bhalla of the Society was indulged in a fraud of Rs 16 crore with our company and now Nagar is doing the same. We will not keep mum. If you all want to save your lives, you may leave the building as soon as possible otherwise Nagar, along with his family, will be held responsible for the loss of many lives." The police registered a case against the blackmailer and also started a probe into the matter. The Society authority has also deployed a large number of personal security guards, restraining entries of non-residents.