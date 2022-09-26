Chandigarh: The Chandigarh police issued a challan to Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, AAP MLA from West Ludhiana, for allegedly driving a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. The incident came to the fore four days ago when the AAP staged a protest march against the Governor in Chandigarh and during this protest, MLA Gogi rode a motorcycle without wearing a helmet.

A picture of the protest was also widely shared wherein Gogi was seen riding the motorcycle without wearing a helmet attracting penal action. Pertinently, Gogi is quite active on social media and often shares his activities on his Facebook page. He had shared pictures of the protest on Facebook wherein he is seen riding the bike without a helmet.

Gogi quit Congress after 22 years and joined AAP in February this year in the run-up to Punjab Assembly elections. He entered the poll fray and won the Ludhiana West seat by defeating former Congress minister and two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu by more than 7,000 votes. Gogi is also known for his penchant for luxury cars and owns quite a few high-end vehicles.