Ludhiana: The dead body of a man was discovered at a vacant plot in the Kabir Nagar area of Ludhiana on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Aman, a former drug addict who was inmate at a rehabilitation center.

The victim died due to a drug overdose, police officials confirmed. "The body was discovered in Daba Colony in Kabir Nagar. The deceased used to live in the same area. Death has occurred due to drug overdose.

He is in his mid-twenties and was admitted to the center after the drug usage surfaced back in 2018. He was soon released from the institution and had relapsed," Daba Shimlapuri Police Station ASI Somnath said.