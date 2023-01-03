Ludhiana (Punjab): Anshika Yadav, a resident of Ludhiana, has brought laurels to her hometown and the country by qualifying as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. After qualifying for National Defence Academy (NDA) Anshika has been selected for the flying wing among 19 girls. She has secured the first position among the girls.

The parents as well as the teachers are feeling proud of her success. While talking to ETV Bharat, Anshika's father Dr DN Yadav said, "Anshika was always an all-rounder girl. She was good in her studies as well as in sports. She was also a national-level swimmer and won many medals. She had set her aim to become a fighter pilot and started training for it when she was in class nine. She has secured 17th rank in the NDA exam."

Dr Yadav further said, "The credit for Anshika's success goes to her mother who helped her with everything. From taking Anshika to swimming classes to helping her with her studies, Anshika's mother has played a very important role in Anshika's success. Having secured the 17th rank, Anshika joined the NDA, Khadakwasla, in Pune and will be staying there for the next three years. There were only two seats for women in the flying wing, out of which Anshika secured the first position."

Pooja Yadav, Anshika's mother said, "The entire family feels incredibly proud of Anshika's achievement. Anshika has inspired every girl in the country to follow their dreams." Pooja further said, "She does not have a phone there and we can only talk once in a week. But she will have to conquer her fears to succeed. Anshika is fortunate to get a chance to serve the nation."

Dr Nachiket Kotwaliwale, Director of ICAR said, "Girls nowadays can be seen competing with boys in almost every field. Anshika has made the entire campus proud by Qualifying for one of the toughest examinations. It requires not only knowledge but also physical fitness. Anshika has secured the first position out of two and it is a proud moment for all of us."

Gargi, Anshika's friend said, "I am happy that Anshika has achieved what she aimed for. She always wanted to be a fighter pilot. Anshika's achievement will inspire every girl to follow her dreams." Anshika is a citizen of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, but has been living with her family in Ludhiana for almost 15 years. In the National Defence Academy 2022 examination, there were a total of 400 seats, including male and female, in which there were 19 seats for women, and two seats were reserved for fighter pilots. In these two seats, Anshika managed to secure the first position on the strength of her talent.