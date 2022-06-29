Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results for Class 12, 2022 yesterday Out of the total students, the pass percentage of girls is 97.78 percent whereas the pass percentage of boys is 96.27 percent. The overall pass percentage of PSEB this year is 96.96%

The top three merit positions in the state have been bagged by girls, said Dr. Yog Raj Sharma, chairman of PSEB while declaring the results. “Three of them have scored the same marks — 99.40 percent — and hence they have been placed first, second and third on the basis of their age. The youngest has been placed first,” he said. Arshdeep Kaur from Teja Singh Swatantra Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, has bagged the first rank scoring 497/500 marks.

This year, a total of 3,01,700 regular students appeared for the 12th examination, out of which 2,92,530 students have passed the examination. Out of these students, 1,34,122 girls and 1,58,399 boys have passed the examination.

On the other hand, 30,431 students appeared in the Commerce category out of which 29,807 have passed. In addition, 2,17,185 students appeared for the Humanities examination out of which 2,09,972 have passed. In the Science category, out of 42,588 students, 41,664 have passed and in the Vocational category, out of 11,496 students, 11,087 have cleared the examination.

Also read: Class 10, 12 students fill up answer sheets with requests, melodrama in Haryana

The PSEB has declared the Class 12 result on 28th June at 3 pm. The board had postponed the result yesterday due to a technical error. However, the candidates can now check and download the result from the official website pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB Class 12 board examination was conducted from April 22 to May 23, 2022, in offline mode. As per the subject requirements, the duration of the papers was 1:30 hours, 2 hours, 2:30 hours, and 3 hours. The students need to secure at least 30 percent marks to pass the Class 12 examination. The Punjab Board will also conduct the compartment exam for the students. The students are advised to keep on checking the website for the latest information.