Ludhiana: Controversy erupted around Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's inauguration of a Rs 105 crore milk plant in Ludhiana on Wednesday, as several dairy farmers who had donned black turbans were purportedly prevented from entering the venue.

Subsequent visuals from the spot displayed many such turbans left hanging on the gates of the premises. Speaking about the issue, MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura claimed that the government did not have anything to do with the event.

"This event belonged to Verka (government milk brand), but the administration was not directly involved in any way," he noted. "I am employed with Verka, and despite this, not being allowed to enter because of my turban," an official, meanwhile, said.

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited sells its milk products under the Verka brand. The Chief Minister recently said he wanted to increase milk supply to Delhi from 30,000 liters per day to 200,000 liters.