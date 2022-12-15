Ludhiana: A woman here on Wednesday early morning sustained knife injuries after she fought back with a robber who tried to snatch the woman's phone and chain in the Atma Park area of Ludhiana. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the houses in the locality. Harmesh Singh, in charge of the Atam Park Police Station, said that the woman grabbed the knife by the blade and she sustained injuries on her hand.

The police have started a probe into the matter. However no complaint has been lodged yet, sources said. In the CCTV footage, the accused is seen following the woman for a while and then suddenly pouncing on her to rob her. The woman fell down and the robber started to thrash the woman as she fought back.

The netizens have suggested increasing police patrolling at night hours in the area as incidents like these have increased rapidly. In the last 15 days, there have been 29 incidents of theft alone which created an atmosphere of fear among the people.