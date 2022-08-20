Ludhiana: A BJP leader was thrashed to death by a group of alleged drug addicts on Friday night. The incident took place in Ludhiana's Shivpora area. Around 8 to 10 youths who were consuming drugs allegedly attacked BJP leader Bhushan Sharma after he objected to them.

Sharma was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police have registered a case in this regard and the investigation is on. According to a police officer, Sharma was attacked and injured by some people late at night. Soon after the incident, a large number of BJP leaders reached the spot.