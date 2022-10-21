Chandigarh: A political tussle has erupted between the two highest offices in Punjab-the Chief Minister's Office and the Raj Bhawan over the controversial appointment of the Punjab Agricultural University Vice Chancellor termed as “illegal” by the governor. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday shared a letter in Punjabi sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, alleging “interference” in the governance while referring to the Governor's directions on October 18 to remove the newly appointed Punjab Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor.

However, the Governor's office has said that no such letter was received and also disputed the content of the letter. The tone in the Punjabi letter shared by Mann is said to be aggressive with a warning not to interfere in the work of his government. It also said the appointment of VC at PAU has been done as per the law for which the consent of the Governor was not needed.

However, in the English letter received by the Punjab Raj Bhavan, CM Bhagwant Mann used polite words. In the English letter, Mann has only appealed to the Governor to reconsider his decision. CM Bhagwant Mann has admitted in the English letter that if the post of VC remains vacant for 2 months, under Article-15 the approval of the Chancellor has to be taken for the appointment of a new VC.

The Punjabi letter shared by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is one page. However, the English letter received by the Governor of Punjab runs into five pages. Due to the dilemma, the Governor's office has asked the Chief Minister of Punjab to clarify which letter is correct. This is not the first time CM Mann and Governor Purohit have sparred over issues.

The Governor had on October 9 criticized Mann for skipping the reception for President Droupadi Murmu during her first visit to Chandigarh. Earlier in September, Governor Banwarilal Purohit sought to "remind" Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of his duties and said his legal advisors were not adequately briefing him on the same.

The row between the Raj Bhavan and the AAP government escalated after the government sought a list of the legislative businesses to be taken up in the proposed Assembly session, evoking a strong reaction from Mann, who said it was "too much".