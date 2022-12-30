Amritsar (Punjab): Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will take part in the ‘NRI Punjabian Nal Milni’ program at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Friday to listen to the grievances of Punjabis living abroad. The event is aimed at addressing the cases of migrant Punjabis belonging to Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Tarn Taran districts.

Dhaliwal said that the Punjab government was preparing a special policy to resolve all the problems related to the social, economic, and cultural affairs of NRI Punjabis. The minister further said that their government has decided to meet NRI Punjabis in their nearest districts to save them from visiting the offices of the ministers.

Kuldeep Singh also said that "the registration for the problems of migrant Punjabis will start on Friday at 10 am at Guru Nanak Dev University. NRIs can also register their complaints online."

The NRIs affairs minister further said, 'the Punjab government will hold such meetings twice every year in the month of December and April to solve the problems of the Punjabis living abroad. A court will be set up in every district in which only the problems of NRIs will be heard."

He said that "earlier under this drive on December 16, 160 cases were taken up at Jalandhar, 74 cases were heard at Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar on December 19, 170 others were heard at Ludhiana on December 23, and 120 cases in Moga on 26 December.