Chandigarh: Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on Thursday released footage displaying pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of a government office in Malout, located in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district. "Khalistan Slogans Spree In @BhagwantMann Ruled Punjab Where 800+ #Farmers Forced To Commit Suicide while @ArvindKejriwal Using @PunjabGovtIndia Funds For #GujaratAssemblyPolls" the tweet accompanying the clip read.

"Today, Khalistani Sikhs have put up the message 'India will become Khalistan, Hindustan Murdabad' on the walls of Block Development and Panchayat office in Malout," Muktsar Sahib. "The Bhagwant Mann government is forcing farmers in Punjab to die by suicide. While Beant's genocidal spree was stopped with a bomb, Bhagwant Mann will die politically in the Khalistan referendum," Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel of the group, said.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh was assassinated on August 31, 1995. The blast was carried out by Dilawar Singh Babbar, a member of the Babbar Khalsa International, an insurgent outfit. Backup bomber Balwant Singh Rajoana, also present at the spot, was sentenced to death in 2012, but the execution was stayed by the Centre later that year.