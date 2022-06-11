Faridkot: Pro-Khalistan slogans were seen on the walls of a Faridkot District and Sessions Judge's residence here on Saturday. The police, however, covered the slogans with black paint after noticing it.

Even earlier, the same slogan was found in the park of Baazigar Basti in Faridkot. Due to this, there was an atmosphere of fear among the people in Faridkot. "It looks like a conspiracy hatched by pro-Khalistan groups to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab," said police sources.

Meanwhile, the Faridkot police have swung into action after the case came to light. They have launched a manhunt to trace down the culprits. Right now, they are browsing through CCTV footage near the residence but have yet to find any concrete leads.