New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a campaign tour to poll-bound Punjab from Saturday.

As per the itinerary, the Delhi CM will reach Amritsar this evening and is scheduled to address several rallies from Sunday. The AAP chief is said to campaign extensively for his party for the Punjab assembly polls scheduled on February 20. The campaigning will end on February 18.

Kejriwal recently announced AAP leader Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister face ahead of the polls. Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and daughter Harshita Kejriwal have also been campaigning for AAP in the elections. Aam Aadmi Party is contesting assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab.

Punjab in particular is seen as the second stronghold for AAP after Delhi.

In its election debut in Punjab assembly polls 2017, the party won 20 out 111 Assembly seats it contested. However, only 10 of them are in a contest in this election while 11 have left the party.

The intensified campaigning by the Kejriwal family could be seen as a bid to make up for the lost MLAs.

