Amritsar: In a significant development, the AAP government in Punjab will open around 400 new Mohalla Clinics in Amritsar on Friday. The Mohalla Clinics will be inaugurated by AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Putlighar in Amritsar on Friday. On Thursday on the occasion of Republic Day fete, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the announcement on the inauguration of the new Mohalla Clinics. He made the announcement in his Republic Day address after unfurling the tricolour at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Bathinda. In his address, CM Mann said that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will reach Amritsar to inaugurate the additional Mohalla Clinics for the Punjabis.

He said that the people of Punjab have given a warm response to the Mohalla Clinics already functional in the state. It may be recalled that on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2022, 100 Mohalla Clinics were inaugurated during the first phase. Officials sources informed that about Rs 25 lakhs have been allotted for each Mohalla Clinic to be opened in Amritsar today.

The Mohalla Clinics have been set up at the old dispensaries, primary health centres and other defunct government buildings. Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh had claimed that so far more than 10 lakh people have benefited from Aam Aadmi Party's Mohalla Clinics. He said that more than three lakhs have undergone free tests and availed free medicines at the Mohalla Clinics. He said that at present these clinics are providing 100 types of medicines and 41 lab test facilities.