Ludhiana (Punjab): In MasterChef India's seventh season, a homemaker from Ludhiana, Kamaldeep Kaur is stealing the show with her cooking prowess. Without any formal training, Kaur competed against other contestants while being evaluated by renowned chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora. She is among the top 10 finalists.

Kaur's family celebrated her success. Barinder Singh, Kamaldeep Kaur's husband revealed to ETV Bharat, "She never pursued any professional training for cooking. She kept on practicing to hone her skills in cooking at home and eventually earned expertise in it. She had participated in two cooking shows, where she reached the semi-finals in 2016. She was the first runner-up in the second show in 2019. We are hopeful that she succeeds in her goals."

The mother-in-law of Kaur said, "her elder sister-in-law assisted and helped her in the kitchen. She taught her the basics of cooking. She always made an effort to fulfill her children's requests. Even though she did not know how to make that particular dish, she learned, then prepared it. She was able to get here thanks to her constant practice. Although her children miss her, but we wish her success and hope she succeeds in her goal."Kamaldeep's mother added: "Before getting married, she never cooked food. She learned all of her skills after getting married, but her dedication and practice helped her to rank in the top 10."

While expressing her joy over her mother's achievements, Kaur's daughter said, " My mother used to cook everything we asked for. I am proud of my mother as she is trying to cook foods that she has never ever eaten. She is getting praise from each judge for her cooking abilities." Her sister-in-law, who trained her to cook, expressed her pride at Kamaldeep's ability to compete against so many other great contestants. The members of Kaur's family wish her luck as she competes for the MasterChef India title and brings home the trophy.