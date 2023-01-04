Moga (Punjab): A 43-year-old kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga was shot dead in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines. A pall of gloom descended over Pakharwad village of Moga district after the news reached the family that Gurpreet Singh was shot dead in Manila.

According to the relatives, "Gurpreet had gone to the Philippines a few years ago to earn his livelihood. Apart from running a business, he also used to give kabaddi coaching to youths in Manila. Gurpreet was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was returning home from his work."

Gurpreet's family and villagers demanded that government should help bring his mortal remains back home for cremation. Gurpreet is survived by his wife and a 16-year-old son in Manila and used to give kabaddi coaching besides working to earn extra money. He was shot dead by unknown assailants and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.