Chandigarh: In one more ghastly murder reminiscent of Shraddha case, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her former lover at Burail in Chandigarh. The police have arrested one Shariq, who was accused of his estranged girlfriend at her residence in Sector 45, Burail, sources said. The accused had targetted the girl after she broke away with him after coming to know he was already married. The accused, Mohammed Shariq, was a native of Bihar.

Ram Gopal, DSP, Chandigarh said, "an 18-year-old Hindu girl was strangled to death at her residence when she was alone. She was found lying unconscious by her mother Champa, who returned from work around 3 pm. Upon being taken to the hospital, the victim was declared brought dead by the doctors." Ram Gopal further said, "Shariq was married but having an extramarital affair with the victim. When the victim came to know that Shariq is married, she started maintaining distance from him."

Also read: MP: Man kills 8-year-old grandniece for not bringing tobacco from shop

Police official further said, "Shariq was residing in the victim's neighborhood in Burail but had recently moved somewhere else." "A CCTV camera footage shows the accused entering the victim's house. He came out of the house after around one hour," he added. The police have not ruled out the possibility of rape and are awaiting the post-mortem reports.

The incident took place on November 19. Mohammad Shariq, who was on the run after the murder, was arrested by the police near the Sector-43 bus stand in Chandigarh.