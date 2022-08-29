Chandigarh: Takht Patna Sahib Managing Committee president Avtar Singh Hit has withdrawn all services, posts, and facilities given to Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar Ranjit Singh amid an ongoing controversy triggered by allegations of misappropriation leveled against the latter by a Jalandhar resident.

In a letter issued on Sunday, Hit said the Jathedar couldn’t use the privileges that came with his post till his exoneration from the allegations. He said Jalandhar’s Gurwinder Singh Samra, who had made valuable offerings at Takht Patna Sahib, had leveled allegations of misappropriation, and Jathedar’s name was also dragged into the controversy.

“A five-member panel has been made to investigate the matter and panj pyare (five beloved ones) have also asked you to appear before them. In view of the allegations and anger in the sangat (community), your services, facilities, and posts are withdrawn with immediate effect till you are exonerated,” the letter reads.

When contacted, Hit said as the Jathedar, Ranjit Singh could not appear before the five-member panel, so his posts and facilities had been withdrawn. Earlier, the Jathedar was asked to stop performing his duties after allegations of misappropriation were leveled against him by Samra.