Jalandhar: A tragic incident took place in the Chowk area of ​​Lamma village where three people including two kids were killed and a woman suffered burn injuries. According to ADCP Vann Sohail Mir of Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, Raj Kumar, an immigrant from Bihar, rented the house here and lived with his wife and two children.

In the morning, the gas stove was switched on for cooking purposes but the fire from the stove touched the roof. It is learned that the gas was leaking overnight in the room and once the match stick was lit, the fire spread all over and burnt the whole house down, said police.

Family members were trapped in the house when fire engulfed the house leading to the death of Raj Kumar, and his two sons, while his wife suffered severe burns and is undergoing treatment in the Jalandhar Civil Hospital.