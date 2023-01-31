It's straight out of an action thriller where cops chase erring e-Rickshaw driver

Amritsar (Punjab): Road of Amritsar, on Tuesday, witnessed an incident similar to a chase sequence of an action thriller movie, as an e-Rickshaw driver was trying to flee from the police after misbehaving with an elderly specially abled couple. The driver drove the e-Rickshaw in the wrong way, broke signals, took narrow streets, and finally managed to escape the police personnel, who were chasing him all the while. However, in this action-packed chase sequence, at the end driver has to abandon his e-Rickshaw, which crashed into a house as the accused jumped out of it. The visuals have been recorded by a policeman, who was pillion riding while chasing the e-rickshaw.

The whole incident began when a physically challenged couple going to Green Avenue from the Ramanand Bagh area were dropped at Lawrence Road Mandi Chowk instead of Ramanand Bagh when the duo confronted the driver over this, he started misbehaving with them. Following this, the elderly couple complained to police personnel, and as police confronted the driver he fled the spot with his e-Rickshaw.

During the chase, the pedestrians are also seen trying to catch the driver, but he kept accelerating the electric vehicle causing panic among the passersby, who saw the vehicle heading towards them. The victim couple also claimed that the driver was drunk and threatened to kill them. Police registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched a man-hunt to nab him.