Chandigarh: Income Tax Department and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Monday raided the premises of famous Punjabi singers Ranjit Bawa and Kanwar Grewal, who had supported the farmers' agitation against the now repealed controversial farm laws, sources said. It is learnt that the IT sleuths launched a raid on four locations of Ranjit Bawa, his residence in Batala and village Wadala Granthian, his office and the residence of his PA Vohra.

Meanwhile, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials reached the house of Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal at Taj Towers in Mohali Sector 104 on Monday morning. The NIA sleuths were assisted by CRPF personnel during the raid. The NIA team is also said to have questioned Kanwar Grewal for a long time.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala case: NIA grills two Punjabi singers

According to sources, Grewal was questioned about the involvement of gangsters in the Punjabi music industry. Significantly, Bawa and Grewal had voiced their support during the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed farm laws on the Tikri border. Kanwar Grewal in particular had appeared on the farmers' stage during the farmers' struggle. He has been speaking his mind through his songs. More recently Kanwar Grewal's song 'Rihai' was removed by YouTube for its content related to the release of Sikh prisoners. The song questioned the imprisonment of Sikh prisoners despite serving their sentences.