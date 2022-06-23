Chandigarh: Former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura sent a defamation notice on Wednesday to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal after AAP shared a post on social media featuring Iqbal Singh Lalpura's photo with the caption "Most Corrupt Persons of Punjab".

In the post, it features a picture of former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who was arrested on charges of corruption in the forest department, Sangat Singh Giljian, a nominee in the same case, and Joginder Pal, a former Congress MLA arrested for illegal mining. The picture of Lalpura was placed at number four. He was described as a former Congress forest minister accused of illegal logging. However, the post was deleted after a few minutes when the AAP leaders realized the error. But by then, several netizens have seen the post and taken screenshots of it.

Following this, Lalpura demanded the removal of the fake statement and his photos from social media platforms as well as an unconditional apology in print, digital and social media platforms within 48 hours and said that failure to do so would result in legal action.