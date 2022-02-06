Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and union minister, Rajyavardhas Singh Rathore has said that the “internal strife” in Punjab Congress has “hit development” in the poll bound state saying it “can be fixed by the good leadership and comprehensive policy of the BJP”.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat' Rajasthan Desk, Rathore said that the BJP is “coming alone in the elections for the first time in Punjab because Punjab was very important to us”. The BJP leader alleged that Punjab's “lost develoopment should be taken back which requires good leadership and a fixed policy and in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have both”. He said the people of Punjab “should choose such a government which can provide facilities to people especially the exploited class who live in the villages, who do not have the resources”.

“If we talk about the ruling party, the Congress is not allowing the development of Punjab, because of the internal strife between them and fight for power and chair”. Rathore also targeted AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister. “Today, where Punjab is in debt of three lakh crores, Kejriwal is distributing gifts in Punjab, but in Delhi, he does not have the resources.

It is the party that advertises, keeps advertising his face all over the country,” he said. Over the prohibition of liquor, Rathore said that Kejriwal “talks about prohibition, but he himself is opening contracts on dry days in Delhi and opening shops outside schools, colleges and even temples”. The BJP leader said that AAP and Congress “takes money from Punjab while BJP does not come to Punjab to take anything but always to give”.

“If they don't walk, they don't let anyone walk either. In such a situation, only the BJP is the the option for the people because under the rule of BJP, any kind of mafia cannot run. The money that Punjab has should remain in Punjab and the money that the country has should remain in the country.

This model needs to be brought to the villages”. On announcement of the CM face by the Congress and an apparent tiff between Sidhu and CM Channi, Rathore said the “internal battle of Congress will not end”. “Punjab needs to choose the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has done a lot of work,” he added.

