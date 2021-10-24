Amritsar: Punjab Special Operation Cell on Saturday arrested an Indian Army jawan for sharing information with Pakistan ISI. He was presented before a special court on Sunday where the court granted his four-day judicial custody to the Special Operation Cell.

The Jawan who has been identified as Kunal Kumar is a resident of Gujarat. He was posted in Ferozepur where he was sharing important information of the Indian Army to the IT Cell of Pakistan.

In an initial investigation, it has been revealed that a Pakistani female intelligence officer had befriended him on Facebook. Their friendship deepened with the passage of time and the jawan started sharing information via WhatsApp.

Sub Inspector Iqbal Singh said, "the accused is still being interrogated. More revelations are expected from him."

