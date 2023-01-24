Chandigarh: In a first, two women IPS officers were promoted to DGP rank by the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government in Punjab on Monday. The two IPS officers are Gurpreet Kaur Deo and Shashi Prabha Dwivedi. They are among the seven Additional DGP rank officers promoted as DGP by the Punjab government.

The total number of police officers holding the top rank has thus risen to 13. Gurpreet Kaur Deo is the senior most among those promoted who is also the first woman IPS officer in Punjab Police. Gurpreet Kaur Deo has earlier served as Additional DGP (Social Affairs and Women Affairs Department), ADGP-cum-President Anti-Drug Special Task Force, Chief Vigilance Officer, Bureau of Investigation and ADGP (Administration) and ADGP (Crime).

Deo was appointed as an IPS officer on Sep. 5, 1993. As for IPS officer Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, she joined as an IPS officer on Sep. 4, 1994. Shashi Prabha Dwivedi was posted as Additional DGP (Railway) with additional charge of Modernization. Dwivedi was also posted as Nodal Officer as ADGP (Human Resource Development) with additional charge of Women and Child Affairs and ADGP (Ombudsman).

She has also worked with the additional charge of Punjab Police Election Cell. Besides Deo and Dwivedi, others officers who have been promoted to DGP rank include Varinder Kumar (Director, Vigilance Bureau); Rajendra Namdeo Dhoke (chief of Internal Security and Mining Enforcement Directorate), Ishwar Singh (ADGP, Human Resource Development with additional charge of nodal officer for Welfare and State Election); Jitendra Kumar Jain (ADGP, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited), and Satish Kumar Asthana (ADGP, Policy & Rules).