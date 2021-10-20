Tarn Taran (Punjab): The Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF ) have recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border in the Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran district, an official said on Wednesday.

In a joint operation, the Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police and the BSF recovered 22 pistols, 44 magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition, the police official said.

One kg of heroin, 72 grams of opium was also recovered, he added.

The search operation by the police and the BSF continuing in the said area.

