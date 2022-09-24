Hoshiarpur: One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at an oxygen filling plant near Nasrala in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Saturday. According to primary information, a liquid nitrogen gas cylinder exploded while it was being filled at the factory premises.

Police from the Nasrala Police Station rushed to the factory, which was identified as JK Enterprises, sources said. The deceased is stated to be a migrant worker there. Speaking about the incident, Hoshiarpur SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said a forensic team had been called in from Chandigarh to carry out an investigation.

